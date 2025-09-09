Sahin close to returning as head coach. Talks already underway

A comeback to a familiar league.

Former midfielder Nuri Sahin’s first experience as a head coach didn’t go as planned, as he failed to last the full season with Borussia Dortmund. However, a new opportunity is already on the horizon.

Details: According to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Sahin is being considered by the bosses at Istanbul Basaksehir. The club’s previous coach, Cagdas Atan, was dismissed on Monday, and with the next match scheduled for September 13, the "Grey Owls" management need to act swiftly.

The source reports that talks between Istanbul Basaksehir and Sahin have already begun. However, Sahin faces competition from Erol Bulut, who recently coached Cardiff City in England.

Reminder: There’s also been a coaching change at another Istanbul club, Fenerbahce, but the "Canaries" are still searching for a successor to Jose Mourinho.