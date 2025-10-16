Sadio Mané among the top 10 highest-paid footballers in 2025

He is the pride of Senegal.

Sadio Mané, the pride of Senegalese football, confirms his position as the highest-paid footballer in 2025. Indeed, Forbes magazine published this Thursday the Top 10 highest-paid footballers of 2025.

Having reassured the sporting public of his improved form and performances during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, his financial situation is just as improved. While the Al-Nassr player's contract is up at the end of the season, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player is among the highest-paid footballers in the world.

According to information from Forbes magazine, Sadio Mané ranks eighth in the ranking of the highest-paid players.

Here are the top 10 :

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Al-Nassr, ARS) : $280 million (€239 million)

2) Lionel Messi (ARG/Inter Miami, USA) : $130 million (€111 million)

3) Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad, ARS) : $104 million (€89 million)

4) Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid/ESP) : $95 million (€81 million)

5) Erling Haaland (NOR/Manchester City, ENG) : $80 million (€68 million)

6) Vinicius Jr (BRA/Real Madrid, ESP) : $60 million (€51 million)

7) Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool, ANG) : $55 million (€47 million)

8) Sadio Mané (SEN/Al-Nassr, ARS) : $54 million (€46 million)

9) Jude Bellingham (ANG/Real Madrid, ESP) : $44 million (€38 million)

10) Lamine Yamal (ESP/Barcelona, ​​ESP) : $43 million (€37 million)