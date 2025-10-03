Sadibou Sané's big comeback after a painful suspension

After three matches suspension at FC Metz, Sadibou Sané makes his big comeback.

Senegalese defender Sadibou Sané can consider himself happy to be back on the football pitch. After being sent off in the match against Paris FC in August, he returns to action this Saturday at Saint-Symphorien against Olympique de Marseille.

We remember when Sadibou Sané committed a dangerous action that earned him this suspension. Today, he says he is aware of this action and the sanction, promising not to make the same mistakes again.

According to his coach, this unusual situation had an impact on his performance.

"There was a lot of turbulence around him during this period, and it played havoc with him," said his coach, Stéphane Le Mignan.