Sad news: Durban City FC mourns its young player!

Durban City FC have confirmed the death of their young player Sinamandla Zondi on Tuesday night during a league match played on the same evening, in what was expected to be a thrilling derby-like match between Durban City and Milford FC at Chatsworth Stadium.

During the derby match between the two teams, the player collapsed on the pitch and had to be rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Durban City Football Club has announced the tragic passing of their beloved player, Sinamandla Zondi, affectionately known as "Sgora." The club shared the heartbreaking news in an official statement.

Zondi was not only a gifted footballer but also a cherished teammate, a loyal friend, a devoted brother, a loving son, and a source of motivation for everyone around him. The club expressed profound grief over his untimely death and extended sincere condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and all who knew him.

In their statement, Durban City pledged to stand by those closest to Zondi during this painful period, offering continued support as they navigate this immense loss.

Zondi had been a vital part of the squad since its days as Maritzburg United, staying with the team through its transition to Durban City and its recent relocation to Chatsworth this season. As the club leads the league in their push for promotion, Zondi played a crucial role, regularly appearing in coach Simo Dladla’s starting lineup and making significant contributions on the field.

His absence will be deeply felt by the entire Durban City community.