Russo’s Words Ignite Boca’s Resurgence

According to Olé, Boca Juniors sealed their third straight win in the Clausura, defeating Aldosivi in Mar del Plata, and coach Miguel Ángel Russo outlined what he sees as the foundation for this turnaround. With Libertadores qualification still up for grabs, the streak has brought optimism back to La Bombonera.

Russo pointed to communication within the squad as a decisive factor. “Communication is very important because we are all participating, and it allows us to grow as a group. Not losing makes us stronger and raises our level,” he said after the match. He also stressed the importance of set pieces, a strategy that has produced several recent goals and now appears as a consistent weapon in Boca’s game plan.

The win at José María Minella Stadium featured Leandro Paredes delivering a key assist for Rodrigo Battaglia. The midfielder revealed that the team’s shift began after the loss to Huracán, when a closed-door talk sparked a new sense of responsibility. That meeting, he said, helped rebuild confidence at both group and individual levels.

With 45 points in the Annual Table, Boca climbed into the Libertadores race, though the position remains unstable. River Plate overtook them with a 2-0 victory over San Martín de San Juan later on Sunday, and Rosario Central could do the same in their upcoming fixture. Without the distraction of other tournaments, every Clausura match becomes crucial for Russo’s side.

The coach emphasized that maintaining trust and unity is the true challenge ahead. Just weeks ago, the team seemed adrift. Now, with three straight wins and renewed confidence, Boca is regaining its identity. The road is still long, but the revival has given Russo and his players a reason to believe.