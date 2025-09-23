Russo Raises Health Concerns Again but Leaves Hospital Stabilized

Boca Juniors coach Miguel Ángel Russo once again caused alarm after being hospitalized on Monday following the 2-2 draw against Central Córdoba. The 69-year-old manager showed signs of dehydration and weakness, prompting doctors at a Buenos Aires clinic to administer fluids before releasing him later in the afternoon.

The scare echoed a recent incident prior to the Rosario Central match, when assistants Claudio Úbeda and Juvenal Rodríguez had to take over training in Ezeiza. This time, Russo underwent quick medical checks to stabilize his condition, with staff emphasizing the need for continued monitoring.

While no major complications were detected, Russo will follow up with outpatient tests and return to the clinic on Tuesday for further evaluation. His participation in Boca’s training later that day will depend on his recovery.

The squad had Monday off after the weekend’s draw and will resume work on Tuesday with four training sessions scheduled ahead of Saturday’s clash with Defensa y Justicia in Florencio Varela. Russo’s presence remains uncertain, though the coaching staff hopes he can return to lead preparations.

As Boca pushes to stay near the top of both the Clausura and the annual table, the health of its experienced coach has become a central concern, reminding the club of the fine balance between competition and caution.