Russo Hails Paredes After Boca’s Victory

Boca Juniors secured its second straight win in the 2025 Clausura Tournament with a 2-0 result over Banfield at La Bombonera. The victory keeps Boca competitive in Group A and strengthens its position in the annual table as the team aims for a spot in the 2026 Copa Libertadores. After the match, head coach Miguel Ángel Russo spoke to the press and singled out Leandro Paredes as one of the team’s key figures.

Russo praised the midfielder in emphatic terms, saying, “His level is completely different, one of the best players I’ve ever had. He solves everything in such a simple way and at a different speed than the rest.” The coach also described Paredes as a leader in the squad and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to manage him.

Since returning to the club, the World Cup winner has been consistently influential, and against Banfield he was decisive again. Paredes set up the play that ended with Miguel Merentiel’s goal after a clever pass to Brian Aguirre and later delivered the corner kick that Edinson Cavani converted into the second.

Paredes himself spoke after the match, emphasizing the positive momentum: “Starting the week after a victory is always good for the mind. We worked well these 15 days for these two wins. We had played a great match against Racing, couldn’t get the win, but in Mendoza and today we did it.” He also stressed the value of Cavani and Merentiel scoring, hoping both strikers keep their form.

With Paredes commanding the midfield and the forwards finding the net, Boca looks more settled in the competition and focused on climbing the standings while chasing its international ambitions.