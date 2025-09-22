Russo Frustrated With Draw but Defends Boca’s Performance

According to Olé, Miguel Ángel Russo experienced a bittersweet night at La Bombonera. His return to the stadium was met with a standing ovation, but the 2-2 draw against Central Córdoba left him with mixed emotions. Boca delivered its best first half since his comeback, pressing high and creating chances, yet collapsed in the second half and wasted what seemed like a secured win after Merentiel’s 2-0 lead.

The coach took responsibility for making only one substitution, bringing on Velasco for Brian Aguirre, who had been one of the most dangerous players. “It was my decision, and I take responsibility,” he admitted. Despite acknowledging mistakes, Russo stressed that what truly upset him was the result rather than the performance. “At La Bombonera you always have to win, no matter how. Today we lost two points,” he said firmly.

Russo emphasized that his team must be smarter and tougher to protect leads. Yet when a journalist suggested Boca’s level had dropped, he pushed back: “How do you know Boca dropped its level? That’s an unreal vision. We never lost the ball.” For the coach, Boca controlled possession and the flow of the match but lacked the calmness to manage tempo and situations.

He ended with a message of gratitude to the fans who cheered his return: “I thank the people, and I want them to know I will keep trying to do the best for Boca.”