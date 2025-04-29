Round of 16 Taking Shape in Argentina’s Apertura 2025: San Lorenzo vs Racing on the Cards

The Apertura 2025 is entering its final stretch, and with Matchday 15 in the books, the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Fourteen of the sixteen round of 16 spots have already been secured, and one of the headline fixtures would be a high-stakes clásico: San Lorenzo (4th in Group B) facing Racing Club (5th in Group A).

From Group A, Boca Juniors, Argentinos Juniors, Huracán, and Tigre are among those through, while Group B features Rosario Central, Independiente, River Plate, and San Lorenzo. Last year’s champions, Vélez Sarsfield, remain outside the top eight but still have a mathematical chance to qualify in the final round.

The knockout stages will be single-leg fixtures played at the higher-seeded team's stadium. The final, however, will be held at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on Sunday, June 1.

Bracket 1:

Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz

San Lorenzo vs Racing Club

Independiente vs Barracas Central

Huracán vs Deportivo Riestra

Bracket 2:

Rosario Central vs Estudiantes

Tigre vs Platense

Argentinos Juniors vs Lanús

River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia

With major teams in contention and fierce clashes ahead, the Apertura playoffs are set to deliver thrilling encounters in the race for Argentina’s first domestic trophy of the season.