RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Romaña Relishes His Time at San Lorenzo and Remains Patient About His Future

Romaña Relishes His Time at San Lorenzo and Remains Patient About His Future

Football news Yesterday, 23:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Romaña Relishes His Time at San Lorenzo and Remains Patient About His Future Romaña Relishes His Time at San Lorenzo and Remains Patient About His Future

According to DSports, Jhohan Romaña is enjoying one of the brightest periods of his career and personal life. The Colombian defender, a key figure in San Lorenzo’s squad that leads Group B of the Clausura with 8 points, said joining the “Ciclón” was “one of the best decisions” he has ever made. He noted that the experience has opened doors and that he is focused on savoring each day without rushing into future plans.

Speaking to the outlet, Romaña admitted that every footballer dreams of a transfer that can improve their life and that of their family, but stressed that his attention is firmly on the present. “If something comes along that is good for San Lorenzo and helps the club, it’s welcome. They will decide. I’m happy, I enjoy my teammates and the moment,” he said.

The 26-year-old joined the club amid an institutional crisis and transfer rumors during the last window, yet chose to stay. He emphasized that his mindset was shaped by life experiences and that he approaches his profession with great responsibility. “I don’t know if everyone gets to live moments like the one I’m experiencing now; I try to make the most of it, step by step, as God wills,” he stated.

Romaña made his debut in 2016 and has played 150 matches across stints with Independiente Medellín, Guaraní, Austin, Olimpia, and San Lorenzo, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He won the Torneo Apertura 2016 with Medellín.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores