Romaña Relishes His Time at San Lorenzo and Remains Patient About His Future

According to DSports, Jhohan Romaña is enjoying one of the brightest periods of his career and personal life. The Colombian defender, a key figure in San Lorenzo’s squad that leads Group B of the Clausura with 8 points, said joining the “Ciclón” was “one of the best decisions” he has ever made. He noted that the experience has opened doors and that he is focused on savoring each day without rushing into future plans.

Speaking to the outlet, Romaña admitted that every footballer dreams of a transfer that can improve their life and that of their family, but stressed that his attention is firmly on the present. “If something comes along that is good for San Lorenzo and helps the club, it’s welcome. They will decide. I’m happy, I enjoy my teammates and the moment,” he said.

The 26-year-old joined the club amid an institutional crisis and transfer rumors during the last window, yet chose to stay. He emphasized that his mindset was shaped by life experiences and that he approaches his profession with great responsibility. “I don’t know if everyone gets to live moments like the one I’m experiencing now; I try to make the most of it, step by step, as God wills,” he stated.

Romaña made his debut in 2016 and has played 150 matches across stints with Independiente Medellín, Guaraní, Austin, Olimpia, and San Lorenzo, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He won the Torneo Apertura 2016 with Medellín.