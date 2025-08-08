RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rojo's Estudiantes Return Stalls as Racing Move Gains Momentum Before Deadline

Football news Today, 16:30
Marcos Rojo officially terminated his contract with Boca Juniors on Thursday and could be on the verge of joining Racing Club, according to TyC Sports. While initial speculation pointed toward a return to Estudiantes de La Plata, the defender’s original club, that path now appears unlikely. Meanwhile, Racing has emerged as a serious contender to land him before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The 35-year-old agreed to a financial settlement with Boca, ending a deal that was set to expire in December. Earlier in the week, Boca president Juan Román Riquelme reportedly offered Estudiantes the player’s full rights and around $2.5 million in exchange for midfielder Santiago Ascacibar. The proposal was quickly turned down.

Despite a recent Instagram story celebrating Estudiantes’ 120th anniversary, Rojo’s relationship with the fanbase—particularly the barra brava—remains strained. The ultras had previously labeled him "persona non grata," dampening the prospect of a homecoming.

Racing, however, could provide a new chapter. Manager Gustavo Costas is keen on the defender, and a meeting between Rojo’s camp and Racing officials is expected on Friday. Timing is critical: the club must register new players by 6 p.m. to be eligible for the Copa Libertadores round of 16. Additionally, a roster spot must be cleared for him to compete in the domestic Clausura.

Though Racing had initially indicated that its transfer window was closed, Rojo’s sudden availability has reopened the door. The next few hours will determine whether the former Argentina international finds a new home in Avellaneda.

