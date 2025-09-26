Riverside Set to Welcome Professional Soccer with New Club and Stadium

The United Soccer League (USL), in partnership with Riverside Pro Soccer, has announced plans to bring professional men’s and women’s soccer to Riverside, California, according to USLSoccer.com. The initiative includes building a soccer-specific stadium and developing a broader district featuring restaurants, retail, housing, and community spaces.

USL Deputy CEO Justin Papadakis emphasized Riverside’s strong youth soccer tradition and growing fan base, calling the region an ideal setting for a professional club. He highlighted the leadership of Greg Scott, a local entrepreneur and 11-year Riverside resident, who is spearheading the effort.

Scott, also a minority investor in Orange County SC, said the club aims to unite the community through soccer, provide a pathway for local players to reach the professional ranks, and create a sports and entertainment hub that generates jobs, attracts visitors, and builds civic pride.

Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson welcomed the announcement, noting the city’s long-standing soccer culture, while Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Conder pointed to Riverside’s position as a hub in Inland Southern California, home to more than 4 million residents, as a strong foundation for professional sports.

Riverside Pro Soccer is currently seeking supporters, corporate partners, and investors. In the coming months, a community-driven campaign will help shape the club’s brand, name, and colors. Updates will be available on riversideprosoccer.com.