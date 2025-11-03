2025/26 CAF Champions League: Rivers United Drawn in a Tough Group with RS Berkane, Pyramids FC, and Power Dynamos

The 2025/26 CAF Champions League group stage draw has placed Rivers United in one of the toughest groups of the competition.

At the draw ceremony held at SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Rivers United were placed in Group A, where they will face some of Africa’s top football clubs. The Nigerian champions, who have reached the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time, will compete against RS Berkane of Morocco, Pyramids FC of Egypt and Power Dynamos from Zambia

CAF Champions League 2025-26 Group Stage Draw: