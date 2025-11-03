2025/26 CAF Champions League: Rivers United Drawn in a Tough Group with RS Berkane, Pyramids FC, and Power Dynamos
Football news Today, 08:11Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The 2025/26 CAF Champions League group stage draw has placed Rivers United in one of the toughest groups of the competition.
At the draw ceremony held at SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Rivers United were placed in Group A, where they will face some of Africa’s top football clubs. The Nigerian champions, who have reached the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time, will compete against RS Berkane of Morocco, Pyramids FC of Egypt and Power Dynamos from Zambia
CAF Champions League 2025-26 Group Stage Draw:
- Group A: RS Berkane (Morocco), Pyramids FC (Egypt), Rivers United (Nigeria), Power Dynamos (Zambia)
- Group B: Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Young Africans (Tanzania), AS FAR Rabat (Morocco), JS Kabylie (Algeria)
- Group C: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan), MC Alger (Algeria), Saint-Éloi Lupopo (DR Congo)
- Group D: Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia), Simba SC (Tanzania), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Stade Malien (Mali)