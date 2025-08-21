River Seeks Quarterfinal Spot Against Libertad at Packed Monumental

River Plate is set for a decisive night at home as they host Libertad in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round of 16 tie. The first match ended in a scoreless draw in Paraguay, leaving everything to be decided at the Mâs Monumental on Thursday night. The game will be officiated by Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte, with Cristhian Ferreyra on VAR duty.

Marcelo Gallardo’s team will not be at full strength. Right back Fabricio Bustos is sidelined with an ankle sprain that will keep him out for several weeks, while forward Maximiliano Salas is also expected to miss out as he continues his recovery. On the positive side, Lucas Martínez Quarta has returned to the squad and could see action, while Juan Fernando Quintero has recovered from a minor knee issue sustained against Godoy Cruz and is available for selection.

On the Paraguayan side, Sergio Aquino plans to stick with the lineup that started the first leg. Goalkeeper Martín Silva will remain in charge between the posts, Robert Rojas will anchor the defense, and Iván Ramírez will take the right back position. Rodrigo Morínigo did not travel due to a muscle injury, while Matías Espinoza joined the squad but is likely to begin on the bench.

Recent history favors River. The last meeting in Buenos Aires came in May 2024 during the group stage, when River claimed victory thanks to a brace from Miguel Borja. That performance still resonates with fans, who are expected to fill the Monumental once again for this decisive clash.

Form in domestic competition provides different pictures. River arrives with momentum after a 4-2 win over Godoy Cruz last weekend, while Libertad played to a goalless draw against archrival Olimpia, leaving them in sixth place in the Paraguayan league. With the series wide open, River will rely on its home crowd to push them forward, while Libertad aims to deliver an upset in one of South America’s most intimidating venues.