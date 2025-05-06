River Ready to Spend Big to Sign World Cup Winner Guido Rodríguez

River Plate is reportedly preparing to make a major signing ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, with strong interest in bringing back World Cup-winning midfielder Guido Rodríguez. According to Golazo24, the Argentine club is willing to pay around $6 million to secure the 31-year-old’s transfer from West Ham.

If completed, Rodríguez would join a growing list of 2022 World Cup champions at River, alongside Franco Armani, Germán Pezzella, Marcos Acuña, and Gonzalo Montiel. Journalist Renzo Pantich stated that negotiations are progressing and that a deal is close: “River believes that $6 million could be enough. He’s very close to returning.”

Beyond the financial aspects, personal reasons may also favor the move. Rodríguez’s young daughter lives in Argentina, and that emotional pull could accelerate his decision. River manager Marcelo Gallardo reportedly sees the midfielder as a key piece to reinforce the squad for the second half of the year.

Currently, the team’s options in central midfield are limited. Enzo Pérez is nearing retirement at age 39, and Matías Kranevitter has yet to fully recover his form since returning. Kevin Castaño, a recent arrival at the club, has shown good performances but would be the only long-term option for the position. Rodríguez’s experience and physical condition would offer immediate impact.

The former Real Betis player was already linked with River in January, but now the context is more favorable. With the Club World Cup on the horizon and River eyeing international glory, the club appears ready to break the bank to land another piece of its world champion puzzle.