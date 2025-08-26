River Lets Victory Slip and Rivero Vents His Frustration

River Plate let a win slip away in the dying moments against Lanús, ending in a 1-1 draw that left the squad upset. Gonzalo Montiel had put River ahead, but a late play unraveled their efforts. Lautaro Rivero, back in the starting lineup, was one of the best on the pitch with a strong defensive display.

Rivero set the tone early with solid tackles and anticipation, winning key duels in a tough first half. In the second half, as River settled, he kept his side under control until the final action. That was when Canelo’s cross was flicked by Bou, leaving Castillo unmarked to score the equalizer.

Despite the setback, the draw pushed River to the top of Zone B in the Clausura Tournament and second in the annual standings, crucial for the 2026 Copa Libertadores. Named man of the match, Rivero voiced his frustration: “We’re upset, very upset. It was a game we had under control. Our desperation worked against us and that’s how they tied it.”

Speaking about his partnership with Juan Carlos Portillo, he said: “It was only our second game together, but we did things well and won the duels.” He also underlined his bond with the club: “River is my home, it means everything to me. Every time I play, I’ll give my best.”

Rivero reflected on his loan spell at Central Córdoba as a vital stage in his development and thanked the club for the opportunity. He also detailed Marcelo Gallardo’s instructions: to contest every duel and be the first outlet from the back. The stats confirmed his effort: eight duels won, nine clearances and seven recoveries.