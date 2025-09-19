River and Racing Set Date for Copa Argentina Quarterfinal Clash

The Copa Argentina has confirmed the long-awaited quarterfinal between River Plate and Racing Club for Thursday, October 2, according to TyC Sports. It will be the final match to complete the semifinal bracket, where Independiente Rivadavia is already waiting, while Argentinos Juniors and Belgrano make up the other side of the draw.

The scheduling had been delayed due to both clubs’ participation in the Copa Libertadores. Racing advanced to this stage with a 3-0 win over Riestra, while River squeezed past Unión on penalties after a scoreless draw. The exact date had been under debate, with Racing pushing for the FIFA break to ease fixture congestion, while River opposed that option as it would have meant losing several players to national team duty.

In the end, the organization sided with River’s request, setting the match for a Thursday, a compromise meant to balance both clubs’ concerns.

The quarterfinal comes at a decisive moment. River is under pressure after a 2-1 home defeat to Palmeiras in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, while Racing is riding high after beating Vélez 1-0 away from home. Adding to the intrigue is the recent dispute between the two clubs over the transfer of Maximiliano Salas, giving this clash even more edge as one of the standout fixtures on the Argentine football calendar.