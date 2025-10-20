Rising Star: Atalanta's Ahanor Becomes Nigeria's Top-Valued Teen

17-year-old left-back valued at €20 million, surpassing rivals on Transfermarkt list.

Atalanta’s teenage sensation, Honest Ahanor, has secured a new milestone, becoming Nigeria’s most valuable footballer under the age of 20, as reported by Soccernet.ng.

The 17-year-old left-back, who moved to Atalanta from Genoa this summer for a reported €17 million, is now valued at a career-high €20 million, according to the latest data from Transfermarkt. This places him ahead of AS Monaco forward George Ilenikhena – who is valued at €15 million.

Ahanor’s rapid rise is courtesy of an impressive start in Bergamo. He has already made four Serie A and two UEFA Champions League appearances, quickly gaining praise for his "pace, defensive awareness, and tactical versatility." Capable of playing as a centre-back or left midfielder, his adaptability has made him “one of the most talked-about teenagers in Italy.”

Born in Campania to Nigerian parents and growing up in the Italian football system, Ahanor’s international future currently lies with Nigeria. He is ineligible for an Italian passport until he turns 18 and applies for citizenship, meaning “Ahanor’s international future lies firmly in Nigerian hands.”

Completing the top-five most valuable Nigerian teens are Uchenna Ogundu (€1.5 million), Vince Osuji (€1.2 million), and highly-touted Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga (€900,000).