RIP. Former Botafogo goalkeeper Anderson Soares da Silva Neneca passes away

Tragic news in Brazilian football.

He had a vibrant and eventful career, but illness proved stronger.

Details: According to Globo, 45-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Anderson Soares da Silva, better known as Neneka, has passed away due to a heart attack.

It is reported that Neneka suffered a heart attack while watching an under-17 match. Since Friday (the 19th), Neneka had been in the intensive care unit at Santa Casa de Rondonópolis, 218 km from Cuiabá.

Throughout his career, Neneka played for many clubs, but he is most remembered for his performances with União Rondonópolis. He also represented teams from other states, such as América Mineiro and Figueirense, with whom he won the Santa Catarina State Championship.

In 2004, he captured the Série C title with União Barbarense. In 2015, he claimed the Série D championship with Botafogo Ribeirão Preto. His last club was União Rondonópolis, where he ended his career in 2023.

🖤 Aos 45 anos, faleceu o ex-goleiro Neneca, ídolo do Santo André e ex-América Mineiro e Figueirense. Ele sofreu um infarto durante uma partida do União Esporte Clube, do qual era gerente.



Via GE pic.twitter.com/1RCmmGL8nq — Noite de Copa (@Noitedecopa) September 22, 2025

See also: Tragedy. Italian skier dies during training in the Chilean mountains