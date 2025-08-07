Rhode Island FC Signs Jamaican Forward Dwayne Atkinson from Cavalier FC

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 20:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Rhode Island FC has added firepower to its attack with the signing of Jamaican international Dwayne Atkinson, according to USLChampionship.com. The 23-year-old forward joins the club via transfer from Jamaican Premier League champions Cavalier FC. The move is pending league and federation approval.

Atkinson brings a decorated résumé to the Ocean State. Over seven seasons with Cavalier, he scored 50 goals and provided nine assists in more than 130 matches, helping lead his hometown club to three league titles and a historic Concacaf Caribbean Cup win.

In the 2024/25 season, Atkinson enjoyed a breakout year, scoring a career-high 19 goals and playing all 41 of Cavalier’s matches across competitions. His extra-time winner in the playoff quarterfinals sparked a title run, and he added another stellar performance in continental play. Atkinson registered 11 goal contributions in seven Caribbean Cup matches, including a dominant semifinal against Moca FC and two goals in the finals, earning Cavalier a Champions Cup berth.

Atkinson also featured in both legs of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Inter Miami CF, logging 175 minutes against the MLS side.

Internationally, Atkinson has earned six caps with Jamaica. He made his first start for the Reggae Boyz in their 2025 Gold Cup win over Guadeloupe, one of only five domestic league players in the national team that tournament.

“Dwayne is a young, exciting attacking player with a lot of potential,” said Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. “He is full of energy and creativity, and will give us a spark in the attack for the second half of the season and beyond.”

Atkinson’s arrival signals Rhode Island FC’s ambition to bolster their offense with proven talent from the Caribbean. His track record of clutch goals and continental experience could provide the edge Rhode Island needs as the season intensifies.

