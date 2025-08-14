Revs Trim Roster as Playoff Push Tightens

The New England Revolution have waived forwards Luis Diaz and Maxi Urruti, according to MLSsoccer. The club announced both moves on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, as it reshapes the squad for the final stretch of the regular season while chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

Diaz, a 26-year-old Costa Rica international, returned to MLS ahead of the 2025 campaign for a second stint in the league. He logged 20 appearances and recorded one assist for New England. Before joining the Revs, he spent five years in MLS from 2019 to 2023, primarily with the Columbus Crew and briefly with the Colorado Rapids. With Columbus, he won the 2020 MLS Cup and the 2021 Campeones Cup under current Revolution head coach Caleb Porter. His pace on the wing added width this year, though end product proved limited.

Urruti, 34, arrived before the season after more than a decade in the league across six clubs. He made 21 appearances for New England and scored two goals, serving mostly as a rotation option up front. His exit opens space in attack as the team looks to sharpen its finishing for the run-in.

The standings frame the urgency. New England sit 11th in the Eastern Conference on 28 points with a 7-11-7 record. The Revs are eight points below the playoff line with nine matches remaining. In their second season under Porter, incremental roster decisions carry outsized weight. Diaz’s history with Porter in Columbus provided familiarity, while Urruti’s veteran profile offered depth during congested stretches. The club now turns to the closing slate seeking momentum, per MLSsoccer.