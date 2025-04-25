Renato Aims to End Fluminense’s Drought Against Botafogo in Clássico Vovô

Renato Gaúcho will face his first major challenge since returning to Fluminense when his side meets Botafogo in the Clássico Vovô on Saturday night. According to Lance!, the Tricolor have not defeated their archrivals in nearly three years, suffering seven consecutive losses. Their last victory over Botafogo dates back to June 26, 2022—a 1-0 win in the Brazilian league, secured by a goal from defender Manoel.

The match is set for 9:00 p.m. at Estádio Nilton Santos and marks Renato’s debut in the derby during his current stint as head coach. Since taking charge in early April, he remains unbeaten, with four wins and two draws in six games—a promising start for a squad seeking consistency.

Renato opted not to travel with the team to Chile for their recent international fixture, choosing instead to stay in Rio de Janeiro and focus solely on preparing for the derby. His decision underlines the significance of the matchup, both in terms of snapping the losing streak and building momentum in the early stages of the league campaign.

Saturday’s clash carries high emotional and sporting stakes. For Fluminense, it’s a chance to reassert themselves in the rivalry and shake off recent disappointments. For Botafogo, it’s an opportunity to extend their dominance and reaffirm their strength this season. The stage is set for a heated and meaningful encounter at Nilton Santos.