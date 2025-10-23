ES ES FR FR
Remo Stars Face Visa Delays Ahead of CAF Champions League Return Leg Against Mamelodi Sundowns

Football news Today, 08:44
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Remo Stars’ preparations for their highly anticipated CAF Champions League return leg against Mamelodi Sundowns have been severely disrupted by visa delays at the South African Consulate General in Lagos.

The club submitted 43 visa applications on October 10, 2025, well ahead of their travel plans. However, only a small number of visas were approved in time, forcing the team to cancel their initial trip. According to club officials speaking to Sports Village Square, just 11 visas were approved initially, with the number later increasing to 26—but only 12 of those approvals were for players.

These delays have sparked serious concerns within the club, with officials fearing it might be an attempt to hinder their participation in the return leg, especially following Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominant 5-1 victory in the first match held in Abeokuta.

