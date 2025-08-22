Referee Pulled From Duty After Controversial Blunder in Chilean League

Per BioBioChile, Chile’s Primera Division referee Gastón Phillipe has been left off the list of officials for matchday 21 after his controversial performance in the game between Unión La Calera and Deportes La Serena. Phillipe drew heavy criticism when he blew for a corner kick at the exact moment the ball was crossing the goal line for a legitimate score.

The incident took place on Friday, August 15, during the second half of the match. La Serena’s goal should have stood, but the referee prematurely signaled a corner, causing confusion on the field. Seconds later, he reversed his call and awarded the goal, but the damage was done. Players and coaches reacted furiously, and fans voiced their frustration in the stands.

Qué onda el arbitraje chileno ctm jajajajaja



La calera - La Serena pic.twitter.com/M2ti3mzhb9 — Lucho 🎹🔭🎾🏓 (@luchotdm) August 16, 2025

In response, the league’s Referees Commission excluded Phillipe from the next round of assignments. The official had been active in recent weeks, working as VAR in the Everton vs. Colo Colo clash, officiating Limache against Audax Italiano, and handling the controversial Calera–Serena match. His sudden omission is widely seen as a disciplinary measure.

The mistake has reignited debate about the standard of refereeing in Chile. Clubs and coaches have repeatedly questioned the consistency and professionalism of match officials, while calls for greater transparency have grown louder. Phillipe’s case highlights the pressure referees face and the scrutiny over their decisions in a tightly contested league.

Matchday 21 will go ahead with alternative referee crews, but the spotlight remains on Phillipe. Even though he eventually corrected his error on the pitch, his credibility has taken a hit, leaving uncertainty over his immediate future in domestic football.