Record-breaking WTA Finals in Riyadh: tennis stars to battle for the biggest prize in history

The tournament prize fund amounts to $15.5 million

The 2025 WTA Finals, which kicked off in Riyadh, have already set a new financial benchmark: the total prize pool has soared past $15 million, making it the largest in the history of women’s tennis.

For one week, Riyadh has become the epicenter of world tennis. The planet’s top eight players are set to clash for the coveted title, crucial ranking points, and staggering prize money.

The tournament field is split into two groups, each named after tennis legends.

Steffi Graf Group: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini.

Serena Williams Group: Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Elena Rybakina, and Madison Keys.

After the round-robin stage, the top two players from each group will advance to the semifinals, with a place in the championship match and the WTA crown at stake.

The tournament’s prize fund stands at $15.5 million—a record-shattering sum for the WTA Finals.

The breakdown is impressive:

Victory in a group stage match — $355,000;

Semi-final triumph — $1.29 million;

Win in the final — $2.54 million;

If a player goes undefeated throughout the tournament, she will take home $5.235 million.

Beyond the cash, every match winner will earn 1,500 ranking points—a crucial bonus for those aiming to finish the season atop the world rankings.