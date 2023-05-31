Real Madrid is prepared to include one player in the deal for the transfer of Harry Kane

Real Madrid is showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, according to Cadena SER.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering acquiring the Englishman in the summer transfer window and may include French defender Ferland Mendy in the deal. However, Real Madrid will only attempt to buy Kane if French forward Karim Benzema leaves the team, as he has received a significant offer from Saudi Arabia.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 49 matches in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Mendy has contributed one assist in 28 appearances for Real Madrid.

