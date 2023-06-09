Real Madrid has brought back one of its academy graduates
The official Twitter account of Real Madrid has announced the transfer of defender Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano.
The transfer fee amounted to five million euros. The player has signed a contract with the royal club until the summer of 2025.
23-year-old Garcia is a product of Real Madrid's youth academy. In 2021, he joined Rayo Vallecano for two million euros. He has played a total of 122 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. He has also featured in one match for the Spanish youth national team.
