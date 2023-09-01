Real Madrid - Getafe: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Phoho: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Madrid is the only club in the current Spanish season to have three wins in three games. At the moment, the “Los Blancos” is the only one who has not yet lost a single point in La Liga. His opponent - Getafe - is eleventh with one win, a draw and a loss. It is noteworthy that on account of Getafe only one goal: this is the worst indicator of the season.
The game between Real Madrid and Getafe will take place on Saturday, September 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The match starts at 16:15 CET. Dailysports has prepared information for you where you can see this game.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
- Canada - TSN1, TSN+
- Kenya - SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
- New Zealand - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
- South Africa - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
- Uganda - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
- United Kingdom - LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
- United States - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
- Angola - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
- Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN+, Sportsmax
- Bahamas - ESPN+, Sportsmax
- Barbados - ESPN+, Sportsmax
- Belize - ESPN+, Sportsmax, Sky
- Botswana - SuperSport, Canal+
- British Virgin Islands - ESPN+, Sportsmax
- Cayman Islands - ESPN+, Sportsmax
- China - QQ Sports Live, Migu
- Fiji - tvWAN Sports
- Gambia - SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
- Ghana - Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
- Grenada - ESPN+, Sportsmax
- Hong Kong - Now Player, M Plus Live, Now Sports 2
- India - Sports18 HD, Sports18
- Ireland - LaLigaTV
- Israel - ONE
- Jamaica - Sportsmax
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport, Canal+
- Madagascar - SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
- Malawi - DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
- Mauritius - DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
- Namibia - SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
- Nauru - Digicel
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
- Panama - Sky HD
- Rwanda - SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
- Samoa - tvWAN Sports
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
- Singapore - beIN Sports Connect Singapore
- Solomon Islands - Digicel, Sky Pacific
- South Sudan - TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
- Sudan - SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
- Tanzania - SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
- Tonga - tvWAN Sports
- Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN+, Sportsmax
- Tuvalu - Digicel, Sky Pacific
- Zambia - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
