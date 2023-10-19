RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup

Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup

Football news Today, 00:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup Photo: FIFA Twitter

The Argentina national team confirms its status as world champion with its confident play on all fronts.

Statisticians calculated that after winning the world championship in Qatar, the Argentines did not concede a single goal.

In 2023, Lionel Scaloni's team played eight matches and successfully defended their goal in each of them.

First, after winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentina played friendly matches at home with Panama (2:0) and Curacao (7:0), followed by away victories over Australia (2:0) and Indonesia (2:0).

The next four matches took place as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament in South America. The world champions alternately beat Ecuador at home (1:0), Bolivia away (3:0), Paraguay at home (1:0) and Peru away (2:0).

In each of these matches, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez appeared on the field, who was recognized as the best player in his position at the end of the World Cup in Qatar.

The last player to score against Argentina was France striker Kylian Mbappe. He scored in the 118th minute of the World Cup final.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Popular news
Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat
Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Football news Yesterday, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches
Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews Hockey news Yesterday, 17:25 Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury
The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon Football news Yesterday, 15:01 The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon
Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward Football news Yesterday, 13:10 Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:51 Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup Football news Today, 00:44 Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:14 Neymar spoke about his terrible injury Football news Today, 00:04 Women's Champions League. All participants in the group stage are known Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Salah stood up for the Palestinian people Football news Yesterday, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Hockey news Yesterday, 17:25 Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury Tennis news Yesterday, 16:16 PHOTO. The former coach of Roger Federer has had his leg amputated
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023