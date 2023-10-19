Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup

The Argentina national team confirms its status as world champion with its confident play on all fronts.

Statisticians calculated that after winning the world championship in Qatar, the Argentines did not concede a single goal.

In 2023, Lionel Scaloni's team played eight matches and successfully defended their goal in each of them.

First, after winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentina played friendly matches at home with Panama (2:0) and Curacao (7:0), followed by away victories over Australia (2:0) and Indonesia (2:0).

The next four matches took place as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament in South America. The world champions alternately beat Ecuador at home (1:0), Bolivia away (3:0), Paraguay at home (1:0) and Peru away (2:0).

In each of these matches, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez appeared on the field, who was recognized as the best player in his position at the end of the World Cup in Qatar.

The last player to score against Argentina was France striker Kylian Mbappe. He scored in the 118th minute of the World Cup final.