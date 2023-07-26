RU RU
Real Betis announce signing of 5-time Champions League winner

Sevilla's "Real Betis" official press announced the signing of midfielder Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, commonly known as Isco.

The footballer was a free agent, which allowed him to join the Spanish club without a transfer fee. The parties signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2024.

Isco's last club was "Sevilla," where he played 19 matches in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Prior to that, the midfielder represented "Valencia," "Malaga," and "Real Madrid."

Isco achieved significant success during his career at "Real Madrid." With the royal club, he became the Spanish champion three times (2016/17, 2019/20, 2021/2022), won the Spanish Cup once (2013/14), claimed victory in the Spanish Super Cup three times (2017, 2019/20, 2021/22), lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy five times (2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22), won the UEFA Super Cup three times (2014, 2016, 2017), and became the Club World Cup champion four times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

From 2013 to 2019, Isco played for the Spanish national team. He earned 38 caps, scored 12 goals, and provided six assists while representing Spain.

