Rayo Vallecano forced to alter pitch dimensions at home stadium. The reason revealed

Football news Today, 17:31
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Vallecas Stadium, the home ground of Rayo Vallecano, is reverting to its usual pitch dimensions for La Liga matches after temporary changes were made at UEFA's request for the club's participation in the Conference League.

According to Marca, the goals at the stadium were shifted by about half a meter, allowing the pitch length to remain at approximately 100 meters. However, the difference in width between domestic league and European matches will now be noticeable.

Under UEFA regulations, Rayo were required to reduce the pitch size to ensure the minimum safety distance between the stands and the touchline. As a result, the team will use two pitch formats: for La Liga matches, the width is 66.6 meters, while for Conference League fixtures it's about 64 meters — 1.3 meters narrower on each side.

