Rayados Gain Momentum With Key Win at León

Football news Today, 17:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Monterrey made a statement with a 3–1 victory over León at Estadio Nou Camp, a result that not only solidifies their position in the standings but also reinforces Domenec Torrent’s tactical vision. The Catalan coach, under scrutiny since the season began, stressed that the main focus is on the Mexican league and that the team is progressing step by step.

Torrent highlighted that the goals stemmed from well-crafted, lengthy transitions — 13 and 12 passes in the first two strikes — along with 25 recoveries in the opponent’s half. For him, these numbers embody his preferred style: possession-based play, high pressing, and patient buildup. He also praised the squad’s depth, noting that any player stepping in can keep the competitive level intact.

The match also showcased Monterrey’s tactical flexibility. In the second half, León pushed forward and caused some uncertainty, but the visitors adjusted defensively and regained control. Torrent acknowledged the demanding schedule: eleven matches played, only one at home, leaving little time for training. Still, the performance in León suggests his ideas are taking root.

This victory, after an uneven start, delivers more than points. It brings confidence, validates the project, and positions Monterrey as a serious contender in the domestic competition.

