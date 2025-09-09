Ramos Explains His Return to América de Cali

The goalless draw between América de Cali and Deportivo Cali at Pascual Guerrero was not only another tense chapter of the clásico vallecaucano but also marked the return of Adrián Ramos. According to Antena 2, the veteran striker signed a contract through the end of 2025 and played his first minutes after eight months away from the club by personal choice.

Speaking after the match, Ramos dismissed speculation that his comeback was tied to the institution’s current turmoil. “I came to contribute, to help the team get out of the bottom of the table… we must focus on winning games and not on other issues,” he stated. He added: “The team knows we can turn things around, we arrive with energy and with that hope. On or off the pitch, the idea is to put my experience at the club’s service.”

The former Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Granada forward also addressed his fitness. “Last year I ended in a very complicated physical state, I did things fans don’t see, but if right now I wasn’t fit, I would be the first to step aside. I also know I can improve my level,” he admitted.

For Ramos, his relationship with América is deeply personal and goes beyond the team’s institutional problems. “At América I will always want to be and to play. I felt I could still play, I love football, whether professional or amateur, so I will play until the day I can no longer enjoy it and contribute,” he affirmed.

His return comes at a challenging time for América, as the club struggles to climb away from the lower places in the table and looks to lean on his leadership to stabilize its season.