Ramírez Set to Officiate Avellaneda Derby Amid Rising Tension

According to TyC Sports, Nicolás Ramírez has been appointed to referee the upcoming Racing vs. Independiente clash in the tenth round of the 2025 Clausura Tournament. It will be his third consecutive Avellaneda derby, a decision that rekindles controversy given the strong criticism from Racing coach Gustavo Costas after previous matches against Independiente and Boca.

The most heated dispute dates back to the first derby of the year, when Racing were penalized for 18 fouls compared to just two against Independiente. Costas described the officiating as “blatant” and argued that clear infractions against his players went unpunished, including in the buildup to the rival’s goal.

A similar scenario unfolded months later at La Bombonera, where Boca drew level through Milton Giménez after a contested free kick. Costas insisted the foul on Milton Delgado never existed and once again pointed to the foul count imbalance: 19 against Racing and only six against Boca. “They keep pushing you with the little calls,” he complained after another 1-1 draw in which his side had led.

Despite the backlash, the Professional League confirmed Ramírez as the referee for the city’s most charged rivalry. Statistics, however, show Racing’s record under him is largely positive: four wins, five draws, and only one loss in ten games, that defeat coming against Agropecuario in the 2022 Copa Argentina—the very first time Ramírez officiated Racing.

The derby will test not only the players but also the referee under intense scrutiny. With Costas’ grievances still fresh, every whistle from Ramírez is set to resonate as loudly as a goal.