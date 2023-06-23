Rafael Benitez takes charge of La Liga club

The press service of Celta Vigo, a Spanish football club, announced on their official website the appointment of Rafael Benitez as the head coach.

The Spanish specialist has signed a contract with the La Liga club until the summer of 2026.

In the recently concluded season, Celta Vigo finished in 13th place in the Spanish league.

The 63-year-old Benitez has previously coached well-known clubs such as Valencia, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle, and Everton. He is a two-time Spanish champion, winner of the FA Cup, winner of the Coppa Italia, winner of the FA Community Shield, two-time winner of the Supercoppa Italiana, winner of the UEFA Champions League, winner of the UEFA Europa League, winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.