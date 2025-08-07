RU RU ES ES FR FR
Racing Waiting on Arias Until the Last Minute Ahead of Boca Clash

Racing are holding out hope that goalkeeper Gabriel Arias will recover in time for Saturday’s clash against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera. According to TyC Sports, manager Gustavo Costas will make a final decision on matchday, depending on how the Chilean international responds to his recovery from a hamstring tear.

Arias suffered the injury 18 days ago in the win over Belgrano, and although the typical recovery time is around three weeks, he remains in doubt. If he's not fit to start, Facundo Cambeses will take his place, as he did in recent matches against Estudiantes and Deportivo Riestra.

In Thursday’s training session, Cambeses featured in goal, while Costas also tested a lineup mixing starters with reserves, aiming to manage the squad ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Copa Libertadores fixture against Peñarol.

Based on today’s session, Racing’s likely starting XI could include Cambeses; Franco Pardo or Nazareno Colombo, Sosa, García Basso; Mura, Nardoni, Sánchez or Barrios; Conechny, Martínez, and either Degregorio or Duván Vergara.

