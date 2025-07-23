Racing Trigger Franco Pardo’s Release Clause to Bolster Defense

With the transfer deadline looming, Racing Club made a decisive move by activating the release clause of Unión de Santa Fe defender Franco Pardo. As reported by Infobae, the club paid $1.3 million to secure the 28-year-old, a trusted player of coach Gustavo Costas from their time together at Palestino.

Pardo’s signing was fast-tracked after the failed attempt to land Ignacio Vázquez from Platense. Although the deal was nearly done at $1.2 million for 80 percent of the rights, Platense unexpectedly increased the price and altered payment terms. This led Racing executives Diego Milito and Sebastián Saja to abandon negotiations and pivot quickly toward Pardo.

Costas specifically requested Pardo due to his versatility — capable of playing as a center-back, right-back, or midfielder. He featured in 25 matches this year across domestic and continental competitions and had become a key figure at Unión.

Racing’s urgency stems not only from market dynamics but also from mounting injuries. Goalkeeper Gabriel Arias suffered a grade-2 muscle tear during the recent win over Belgrano, adding to the concerns ahead of a critical run of fixtures: Estudiantes, Boca, Deportivo Riestra in the Copa Argentina, and Peñarol in the Libertadores Round of 16. For Costas, reinforcements aren’t a luxury — they’re a necessity.