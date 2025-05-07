Racing Likely to Stick With Winning Lineup for Crucial Clash Against Platense

Following Racing’s dominant 4-0 win over Atlético Bucaramanga in the Copa Libertadores, manager Gustavo Costas is leaning toward keeping his starting lineup mostly intact for Saturday’s Apertura playoff clash against Platense. As reported by TyC Sports, Costas prefers consistency over rotation after a bumpy start to the season marked by frequent lineup changes.

Racing delivered a convincing performance in Colombia, and Costas aims to preserve that momentum. Although some tweaks are still possible, only a few changes are expected.

Uruguayan midfielder Martín Barrios, who scored in the midweek fixture, could replace Agustín Almendra. Defensively, Facundo Mura may come in for Gastón Martirena, while Marco Di Césare is in contention to return in place of Nazareno Colombo.

Racing’s goal is to reach the quarterfinals, where they would face either River Plate or Barracas Central. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. local time at the Estadio Presidente Perón.