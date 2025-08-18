Racing Hits Rock Bottom With Historic Home Losing Streak

According to TyC Sports, Racing’s poor run has reached historic proportions. Friday’s loss to Tigre at the Cilindro marked the team’s third consecutive home defeat in the Clausura, equaling the worst start to a season at home in the club’s history. The last time something similar happened was in 1934, when Racing fell in succession to Independiente, Platense and River.

The setback against Tigre added to previous 1-0 defeats against Barracas Central and Estudiantes, all by narrow margins, underlining the team’s struggles in front of its fans. Even though Gustavo Costas fielded a rotated lineup with the Libertadores clash against Peñarol in mind, the defeat highlighted once again Racing’s inability to impose itself at home.

The numbers look even bleaker when put in the context of Costas’ current tenure. Racing has now lost four straight home games in domestic competition, including last season’s defeat to Platense in the Apertura, marking the worst home run since his return.

The trend had already shown signs in the 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional, when the team went three games without a win at Avellaneda, losing to Godoy Cruz and Sarmiento and drawing with Defensa y Justicia. What was once a warning has now turned into a crisis, with records that underline Racing’s urgent need to reverse its course.