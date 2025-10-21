Race for Flying Eagles Talent: Spurs Boosted as Star Prefers England

Nigerian Sensation Sani Suleiman Attracting Interest from Tottenham, PSG, and Ajax

Flying Eagles forward Sani Suleiman has become one of Europe's most sought-after young talents, with top clubs vying for his signature. The 19-year-old, who currently plays for AS Trenčín in Slovakia after moving from Akwa United in July 2024, has impressed scouts with his performances for both his club and the Nigerian U-20 national team.

English sides Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford are reportedly on high alert, facing serious competition from European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajax FC. Reports indicate PSG, Brentford, and Ajax have all joined the race, while The Hard Tackle noted that Spurs made an inquiry after scouting him during the ongoing U-20 World Cup.

In an exclusive conversation, a source close to the player, who also managed Simon Moses' move to Trencin, confirmed the intense interest. “Yeah, there are lots of offers for the boy. I know the club [AS Trenčín] are discussing with other clubs,” the insider revealed, adding, “I know that he has a lot of offers.”

When pressed on the youngster’s preferred destination, the source gave a significant boost to the Premier League contenders. “Yeah, I think he prefers England... But he’ll have to look at all these offers and see which one suits him at his age. I think it’s a very good opportunity for him. He’ll sign for any club where he can continue his development because he’s a player with a lot of potential and prospects.”

With Suleiman’s contract with AS Trenčín running until June 2026, the Slovak club is in a strong negotiating position as transfer interest mounts. Although no deal has been finalized yet, the Nigerian football community awaits his decision on whether he will choose the Premier League or venture to France or the Netherlands.