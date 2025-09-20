Quinteros to Debut With Independiente in High-Stakes Clásico Against Racing

Independiente has reached an agreement with Gustavo Quinteros, who will sign a contract through December 2026 to become the club’s new head coach, per TyC Sports. The Argentine-Bolivian manager, who previously won a title with Vélez, takes over following Julio Vaccari’s resignation and with the team sitting bottom of Group B in the Copa de la Liga with just three points.

Quinteros’ first test could hardly be tougher: the Avellaneda clásico against Racing on September 28. It is a rare occurrence for Independiente managers to debut against their fiercest rival, with only four previous cases in the club’s history.

Vicente de la Mata lost 2-0 in 1965, while Adolfo Pedernera drew 2-2 in 1969. Antonio Mohamed managed the only debut victory so far, a 1-0 win in 2010 thanks to a Cristian Báez strike just before halftime. In 2023, Ricardo Zielinski’s first match ended 1-1, marred by controversy after a late penalty awarded to Racing allowed Matías Rojas to equalize.

For Quinteros, the assignment is daunting. He arrives following the team’s elimination from the Copa Sudamericana against Universidad de Chile and takes charge in turbulent times. A victory in the clásico would not only settle nerves but also provide much-needed momentum for a struggling Independiente.