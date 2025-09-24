Quinteros Keeps Lineup Under Wraps Ahead of Debut in Avellaneda Derby

Gustavo Quinteros will make his debut as Independiente’s head coach in the most demanding scenario: the derby against Racing. Per reports from TyC Sports, the manager has yet to disclose his starting lineup and continues to weigh options to cover for the absences of Sebastián Valdéz and Gabriel Ávalos.

Valdéz is out with a muscle tear, leaving Franco Paredes and Nicolás Freire as possible replacements in central defense. Paredes appears to have the edge after stepping in when Valdéz was injured earlier in the tournament.

Up front, Ávalos felt discomfort in the last match against San Lorenzo and is unlikely to recover in time. That leaves Quinteros with two alternatives: Matías Abaldo, who could operate as a false nine, or Ignacio Pussetto, seeking a chance to prove himself after a low-impact start at the club.

Training sessions in Villa Domínico have so far focused on physical work and small-sided drills, with no clear tactical clues. As the derby looms, Quinteros has chosen to keep his plans concealed, fueling anticipation around his first appearance on Independiente’s bench.