Qatari Clubs Eye Merentiel but Boca Rejects $10 Million Approach

Miguel Merentiel has attracted fresh attention in the transfer market after a recent inquiry from the Middle East. According to Clarín, Qatari representatives contacted Boca Juniors asking if the Uruguayan striker could be available for around $10 million. The response from the Argentine club was firm, pointing to his $18 million release clause and clarifying that negotiations would only be considered for offers closer to that figure.

The 29-year-old forward is under contract until December 2027 after extending his deal in early 2024. Despite going seven games without scoring, he remains a key starter under coach Miguel Ángel Russo. Merentiel’s strong performances at the Club World Cup, where he scored against both Benfica and Bayern Munich, caught the eye of clubs in Europe and Mexico. Last month, an approach from Dubai valued him at $7 million, but Boca dismissed that as insufficient.

His name also made headlines during a domestic clash with Huracán when Russo opted at the last moment to replace him with Milton Giménez before the second half. Frustrated, Merentiel headed straight to the locker room and reportedly broke a glass panel on the door. A subsequent discussion resolved the issue without disciplinary action, and he continues to be regarded as one of the squad’s key players.