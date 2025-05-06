Pyramids FC is positioning itself among the continent's top players: How will history be made?

After the Egyptian club Pyramids FC managed to embrace glory and reach the final of the CAF Champions League this season, it seems that they are not yet satisfied with achieving achievements and want to reach greater successes and achieve the historic treble as well, and this dream seems possible by reaching the three well-deserved finals of the Egyptian Cup, the CAF Champions League final, and leading the Egyptian League until this moment, ahead of Zamalek and Al-Ahly.

If Pyramids can achieve this first-ever historic treble, they will be able to progress to the 2025 Intercontinental and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, adding another dimension to the success the team and management have achieved this season.

The team's performance under Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic this season is due to the financial stability and administrative balance that the management was able to achieve this year and in previous years to return its great benefits to the first team with special deals that made the team the best in Egypt at the moment without a doubt.