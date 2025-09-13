Pure cuteness. Neymar shares a tender photo with his daughter

A beautiful bond between father and daughter

Santos captain Neymar is well known for his wonderful relationship with his children. The football star frequently shares personal photos with them on social media.

This time, the Brazilian posted a gentle, touching photo on Instagram featuring his little daughter Mavie. The two are often seen spending quality time together, playing and having fun.

It’s worth noting that Neymar is a father to four children, born to three different women. He is currently in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi, who is the mother of his two daughters — Mavie and Mel, who was born just two months ago.

The footballer also has an older son, Davi Lucca, and a daughter, Helena, from other relationships. Neymar remains supportive and actively involved in the lives of all his children.

It’s also worth mentioning that tomorrow Neymar and Santos are set to play their next Brazilian league match, facing Atlético Mineiro away.

Currently, Santos sits in 16th position on the league table, with just 22 points from 21 matches played.