Pumas Reveal Death Threats Against Álvaro Angulo Amid Leagues Cup Exit

Football news Today, 19:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
In a disturbing turn of events following their Leagues Cup elimination, Pumas UNAM revealed that Colombian defender Álvaro Angulo has received death threats, allegedly originating from Argentina.

Head coach Efraín Juárez confirmed in a post-match press conference that Angulo had been targeted through emails and phone messages. The threats appear to be linked to his recent departure from Independiente de Avellaneda, where the player had publicly criticized the club for unpaid wages — a move that angered sections of the Argentine fanbase.

"Angulo received death threats via email and phone. Everything suggests they came from Argentina," said Juárez. Early suspicions point to extremist groups tied to Independiente’s supporters.

Pumas have launched an internal investigation and are considering legal measures to protect their player. "Zero tolerance for these kinds of things," Juárez stated firmly, adding that the club is prioritizing Angulo's safety.

The defender had only just joined Pumas less than a month ago, and the situation has cast a shadow over his early days with the club. The team will return to Liga MX action on Sunday, August 10, when they host Necaxa in Week 4 of the Apertura 2025.

