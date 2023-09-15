PSG wants to sign five Real Madrid players

PSG has drawn up a list of players they want to sign next summer, including five Real Madrid players, reports Bild.

PSG's owners have been under stress and anxiety for the past few months over Mbappe's possible move to Real Madrid. The Parisians are trying with all their might to sign a new contract with the French striker, which ends in the summer of 2024. PSG do not want to let Kylian go for free. However, if the worst were to happen, Paris had a plan in place.

It is reported that these are five Real Madrid players - Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo and three midfielders - Chuameni, Kamavinga and Valverde. Two Brazilian strikers are on the untouchable list. Vinicius signed a contract with Real Madrid, which has a release clause of one billion euros.

Following the sale of Verratti to Catra, Luis Enrique is looking to revamp and rejuvenate the midfield, which is why three Real Madrid players are being considered.

We will remind that Mbappe did not give up the idea of moving to Real. The Frenchman wants to leave the team when his contract with the Parisians expires, so he insists on his departure in 2024.