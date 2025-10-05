Premier League : Senegalese Iliman Ndiaye scores against Crystal Palace

Iliman Ndiaye's decisive goal

The seventh day of the English Premier League saw Everton claim victory over Christal Palace on Sunday, October 4. Iliman Ndiaye and his teammates snatched all three points of the day in a thrilling match with a 2-1 scoreline.

Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye scored the equalizer from a penalty in the 76th minute, making it 1-1 at halftime. Thanks to this third goal of the season from the former Marseille player, Everton won in the final minutes of the match thanks to Jack Grealish (2-1).