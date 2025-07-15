Power! Three nominees announced for the MTN8 Last Man Standing award

Three truly deserving contenders.

Details: Today, the official PSL page on X unveiled the shortlist of three players vying for the title of MTN8 tournament's best player.

The nominees are:

Fawaaz Basadien - Stellenbosch FC.

Deon Hotto - Orlando Pirates.

Relebohile Mofokeng - Orlando Pirates.

Fawaaz Basadien has featured in four matches this tournament, netting 2 goals and providing an assist—a remarkable achievement for a left-back.

Deon Hotto, operating as a left winger for Orlando Pirates, scored once in his four tournament appearances.

Relebohile Mofokeng stands as the favorite for the award, having scored twice and contributed two assists in four matches, making it four goal involvements in total.

#𝐏𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬𝟐𝟓: Here are the nominees for the MTN8 Last Man Standing award. pic.twitter.com/liVhPJzz3y — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 15, 2025

