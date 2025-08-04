RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Portland Timbers Land Kristoffer Velde as New DP in $5M Deal

Portland Timbers Land Kristoffer Velde as New DP in $5M Deal

Football news Today, 17:37
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Portland Timbers Land Kristoffer Velde as New DP in $5M Deal Portland Timbers Land Kristoffer Velde as New DP in $5M Deal

The Portland Timbers are finalizing the signing of Norwegian winger Kristoffer Velde from Olympiacos in a deal worth approximately $5 million, GiveMeSport reports. The 25-year-old will join as a Designated Player to bolster Portland’s attack for the playoff push.

Velde brings proven quality from Europe. He won two Polish league titles with Lech Poznań and starred in their 2022–23 Conference League run, recording seven goals and four assists en route to the quarter-finals. Across all competitions for Lech, he tallied 29 goals and 18 assists in 98 appearances before moving to Olympiacos, where he scored four goals in 21 games.

Born in Norway to an Argentine mother, Velde has one cap for the Norwegian national team and carries the nickname “Veldinho” for his flair and creativity. He joins Portland after the season-ending injury of Jonathan Rodríguez opened a DP spot.

With David da Costa already in the squad and Santiago Moreno aging out of the U-22 slot, Velde's arrival strengthens an already ambitious roster as the Timbers aim to climb from fifth place in the West into serious playoff contention.

Related teams and leagues
Portland Timbers Portland Timbers Schedule Portland Timbers News Portland Timbers Transfers
Olympiacos Olympiacos Schedule Olympiacos News Olympiacos Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:37 Portland Timbers Land Kristoffer Velde as New DP in $5M Deal Football news Today, 17:35 Son to Leave Tottenham: LAFC Set to Pay Millions for South Korean Star Football news Today, 17:05 San Lorenzo Livid After Copa Argentina Exit: Smaller Field, No Locker Room, No Hot Water Football news Today, 16:53 LAFC Sign Scotland International Ryan Porteous from Watford Football news Today, 16:51 Marketing, sales, money: Atlético Madrid sees major surge in club merchandise sales Football news Today, 16:50 Nelson Deossa Joins Real Betis in Style as Club Highlights His Humble Roots Football news Today, 16:47 Atlanta United Sign Colombian Midfielder Steven Alzate Through 2030 Football news Today, 16:43 Olympiacos Tables Seven Million Bid for Zenon as Boca Ponders Sale Football news Today, 16:30 Gallardo Praises River's Win: “We’re on the Right Track” Football news Today, 16:11 Caught between two giants! Marc Guéhi faces choice between Liverpool and Newcastle
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025 Football Today Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football 05 aug 2025 Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores